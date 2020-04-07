Apex Legends Old Ways Event starts today

A new trailer has been released tis week for the Apex Legends free-to-play battle royale game for the games Old Ways Event. Apex Legends is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Origin. The Old Ways event runs through April 21st. Starting today Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.

The brand-new limited-time event – The Old Ways Lore Event, features:

New Town Takeover – Bloodhound’s Trials

Exclusive Event Prize Track

Direct Purchase Shop New Event Limited Cosmetics Return of Legendary Hunt Skins



“As part of the Old Ways Event, you’ll have the chance to complete daily challenges and earn exclusive cosmetics inspired by the latest Stories from the Outlands: The Old Ways digital short. We’ve been seeing a lot of positive feedback from players in regards to the prize track we introduced with Grand Soiree and continued with System Override, and with The Old Ways event we’re delivering an all-new prize track.”

“Prepare to discover the Old Ways. Prove yourself before the gods in the new Town Takeover: Bloodhound’s Trials. Test your strength against the hoard of prowlers stalking the temple. Survive, and you will be richly rewarded. Master daily challenges to earn exclusive items. And should you desire to return to older modes and Arenas, you can now find Kings Canyon and Duos in the main menu. Are you ready to follow Bloodhound’s path and earn the favour of the Allfather?”

“Join the hunt in the next instalment of our Stories from the Outlands short films, “The Old Ways.” In a village that has rejected the hubris of machines, a child is sent into the wilds in a lethal rite of passage. But they soon realise they are more hunted than hunter. Learn the truth of the Old Ways and see a scared youth become the fearsome Bloodhound.“

Source : Apex Legends

