AOMEI Backupper: download, price and features

AOMEI Backupper falls into the category of backup software, which is basically software created to make copies of data, directories, and even entire partitions, or Operating Systems. It can also be used to backup and restore data on a new device, as well as to ensure everything on your computer is always safe from failure or incidents.

AOMEI Backupper: the best backup software

AOMEI Backupper is a complete and functional application which comes in a variety of versions that are more or less complex based on the specific user. In fact, it can be very useful both to simple users and to professionals who want to offer their customers paid backup/emergency restore service. The user can easily choose what type of backup to perform, from copying individual files to folders to entire storage units, both physical and virtual, as partitions created on a single SSD or HDD.

All modern devices are by no means immune to malfunctioning, incidents of various types, theft, or loss; as a result, keeping a backup copy of our most important data and files is very important, both in daily life and, particularly, in the workplace. Using a backup program today ensures better security of everything that is important to you. Herein lies the role of AOMEI Backupper, which stands out among the best solutions for backup and restore operations. The software is very well-known for its extraordinary usability for the very comprehensive range of features it can offer.

The best price for AOMEI Backupper is currently available at Mr Key Store, a very well-known company with a solid online reputation and a great selection of discounted digital software, including some of the best data restore tools on the market. Also, by taking advantage of the numerous Black Friday discounts offered by the store, you’ll have the chance to get your hands on the top backup programs available as well as a variety of other digital software. For instance, you’ll be able to find the best Microsoft Office deals on the market and get and install Office 2021 for cheap.

Let’s have a look at how AOIMEI Backupper works.

Backup and restore with AOMEI Backupper

Aomei Backupper is specialized software for backup and recovery of Windows.

In addition, with the help of the cloning feature, the software is able to convert an HDD to an SSD, for instance in the event of a hardware update, or to clone an SSD if the storage device needs to be changed. You won’t need to reinstall Windows 11 or any other operating system you use in this situation, which can be a great advantage. You can also buy Aomei Backupper to use it as a Windows backup software to encrypt your backups, save them to a variety of media, including CDs and DVDs, and much more. For instance, once you have a backup available, you’ll be able to restore Windows 10 in the event of failure, such as issues during an update, or to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10, all without losing a single file. Besides Windows, the program is compatible with a great variety of Operating Systems. Because of its exhaustive yet user-friendly features, Aomei Backupper is the best backup software to keep your files and data safe in any of these scenarios, and many more.

As mentioned above, today Mr Key Shop represents the top choice for users who want to purchase high-quality digital software while saving on the price list.

By placing your trust in a reputable and trustworthy store like Mr Key Shop, you can be certain to get your hands on high-quality goods and reap a variety of advantages. Let’s examine each one of them:

Extremely affordable prices Fast delivery in your mailbox with no shipping fees



Complete digitization

Simple directions for downloading, installing, and activating the software



Free English-speaking technical support

Safe and secure payments with money-back guarantee

with money-back guarantee Concern for the environment: the business works to cut back on the pollution caused by both the production of plastic wrapping and physical transportation

You will have the chance to get Microsoft Office 2021 and all previous editions at a very low cost by taking advantage of the store’s discounts on the price lists of numerous original products. Additionally, you can buy Windows 11 pro key and all previous OS versions (Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7), the top antivirus software for PCs, Macs, Android, and iOS (Kaspersky, Avast, ESET, Norton, McAfee, and Bitdefender), as well as the best VPN services available today. These technologies are essential for having a secure online experience free from the newest cyber threats. Lastly, Mr Key Store offers a wide variety of Windows Server Operating Systems and the best AOMEI products, such as AOMEI Partition Assistant, and more.

Aomei Backupper is a simple, efficient, and effective solution that can assist you in maintaining a safe copy of all of your most important digital data. Also, thanks to Mr Key Shop’s benefits, you can easily get the greatest data backup and recovery software with savings of up to 70% off the original price.

AOMEI Backupper: how to use it?

You can perform many backup types using Aomei Backupper:

Full backup includes all of the system’s data

includes all of the system’s data Incremental backup is a copy that only contains those files and data which have been altered since your previous backup

is a copy that only contains those files and data which have been altered since your previous backup Differential backup synchronizes the changes made to data compared to the last backup copy created

As mentioned above, it also allows you to make copies of the entire storage unit, which can be very helpful when you need to install Windows 10 or any Operating System, and replace the hard drive with an SSD.

You can also use it to perform a backup of your Operating System, such as Windows 10 backup, or in the event that something goes wrong while you are upgrading to Windows 11. In this case, you can quickly fix the problem by using the backup to go back to the previous versions. There are many scenarios in which AOMEI Backuper can save the day: you can use it to restore the System after a hardware failure or after formatting your device. It truly is the best option at your disposal for ensuring the highest standards of data protection.

AOMEI offers a very clear and simple user interface: you can find all the key settings on the main screen, from which you can easily set up scheduled backups (operations carried out automatically at predetermined intervals), choose the drives, systems, partitions, and folders that should be backed up, and choose the locations for the backup itself.

The variety of features available also makes it easier to perform the 3 2 1 backup rule, namely Peter Krogh’s method, which states that it’s crucial to make 3 copies of the most crucial data and store them on 2 different supports, with 1 copy being kept in a different physical location than the one where the primary data are kept. This is a very efficient and straightforward approach to guarantee complete access to data even in the event of catastrophic incidents, such a flood, an electrical failure, etc. This method can prove to be vital for anyone who stores data for business purposes. Last but not least, AOMEI Backupper makes any process incredibly simple. With just a few clicks, you can quickly backup a group of folders and data, an entire partition, or a whole picture.

AOMEI Backupper, Download and Install it in No Time

AOMEI Backupper is a digital product, and it is available on both the official website and other stores. Visit Mr Key Shop website to find the greatest deal on Aomei Backupper. You can also instantly download and install the software there, while saving on the original price. By relying on the company you’ll be able to get your digital software in a few seconds on your email address, right after the secure transaction is complete. You will also be provided with everything you need to easily download and install the program. In the same email you will find the genuine and perpetual product key to safely activate your new backup software.

Windows backup software: why use AOMEI backupper

Aomei Backupper is a software designed for the Windows environment, and unlike any other similar programs, it also allows you to perform backups from other media. The brand has created a number of variations in order to meet the needs of as many users as possible.

Intended for expert users and independent contractors, AOMEI Backupper Professional enables you to backup to a variety of locations, including CDs and DVDs, safeguard your backups with encryption, and more.

Suitable for individuals who operate and maintain servers is AOMEI Backupper Server. This version represents one of the best server backup software currently on the market, for it also offers a greater defense against dangers like ransomware. In a professional setting, AOMEI Backupper Technician is the ideal version for managing numerous systems. AOMEI Backupper Technician Plus is an upgraded version of Technician that includes limitless PC and server workstations.

All editions of Aomei Backupper have a user-friendly interface and lightweight, responsive applications compared to other products in the same category. This is perfect if you don’t want to waste time learning how to use excessively complicated apps or you don’t want to worry about performance limitations on the target system.

Windows 11 backup

As mentioned above, keeping a backup copy of our most important data and files is crucial in both daily life and, especially, in the professional field, as all modern computers and devices are easily subject to malfunctioning, accidents of various types, theft, loss, and more. Having a backup of your computer is a great way to prevent losing important files and data in the event that one of these catastrophic scenarios does occur. This way, you can always keep them safe. With AOMEI Backupper you can easily backup Windows 11 and safeguard the information on your computer. Using Aomei to backup Windows 11 is safer and faster than using File History.

Open Settings, in the search box, type: File History or Press Windows key + R, type: control and under System and Security click on Save backup copies of your files with File History.

Backup Windows 10

The same goes for older versions of the System. AOMEI Backupper is meant to keep all your data safe and to easily perform a Windows 10 backup. This way you’ll be able to quickly backup files, data and everything important on your computer. By using Aomei Backupper instead of Windows 10’s built-in backup system (File History), you can be sure that you won’t lose any data because you forgot to put it in Microsoft’s default folders, nor will you have to wait a long time to upload the backup to Microsoft’s Onedrive cloud.

Click Start > Settings > Update & Security > Backup

Toggle on Automatically backup files then click on More options

In this section you can add or exclude folders to be backed up. When you are sure you have added all paths click on ‘Backup Now’. You can also select at what intervals you want the backup to take place, whether you want it to be in minutes, hourly, daily or weekly.

Backup your Hard Drive for Xbox One and PS4 with AOMEI Backupper

While being a Windows application, AOMEI Backupper still allows you to backup more than just Windows-based systems. In fact, if you’re an avid gamer who wants to update your PS4 or Xbox One without worrying about losing data you can use it to quickly and easily create backup copies with just a few clicks. Also, if you’re about to replace the PS4 hard disk or are considering the purchase of an external hard drive for PS4, you can easily create a backup of your data. This is a significant advantage over products from other brands because few of them are able to perform backup and restore functions for gaming consoles. In addition to being appropriate for domestic and professional use, Aomei Backupper is therefore ideal for everyone who wishes to engage in their digital hobbies without running the danger of losing important files, or data.

Conclusion

Making frequent backups on your Windows PC is an essential task to plan for. The best way to do it without wasting time and storage space is to use backup software such as Aomei Backupper. Buying Aomei backupper at a low price on Mr Key Shop is what we can call a good deal, indeed an investment, as it will not only save you money but also help you protect your data and files for a long time.

