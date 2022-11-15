Sponsored:

“October has passed, as has the annual and obligatory Spooky Day. However, you can still experience the thrill of savings with the best Microsoft Office deals! No tricks, just treats, we promise”

When it comes to buying a new Microsoft Office Suite, the price tag can be scary, and not in the Halloween-happy sense. But do not fear! This guide will help you buy Microsoft Office without breaking your wallet.

If you’re looking for the best Microsoft Office deals, you have plenty of options across the web. As you can see on Google, there are several different digital stores where you can purchase Microsoft Office. It goes without saying that your first resource is the Microsoft Store. However, price tags don’t come cheap and your choice is limited to the latest versions like Microsoft Office 2021, Microsoft Office 2019, and Microsoft 365 Personal, and other versions.

Fortunately, you have some alternatives to go for. A wide range of third-party resellers offer their discounted Microsoft Office programs letting you save some bucks on the final price. On the other hand, however, not all these stores are reliable or authorized. You need to pay extra attention not to incur the so-called gray market products: in some cases, shady sites sell licenses for software products at dirt-cheap prices. The problem with these sites is that licenses may come from stolen batches or cloned/forged credit cards.

But do not worry. Here, you’ll find all the best deals for Microsoft Office coming from legit, authorized, and reliable sources. We dug through the web looking for the best Ms Office bargains so you don’t have to.

One of our favorite destinations is Mr Key Shop, a 100% authorized store that’s been in the digital market for over 18 years. Here, you’ll get the best deals for Microsoft Office, among other reliable destinations. More on that later. If you don’t believe us, read the over 2000 positive reviews on Trustpilot.

The Best Microsoft Office Deals of the Day

How Much is Microsoft Office

As you can see from the above Microsoft Office deals, the price tag can be very high. For example Office 2021 Professional Plus costs up to $499 before rebate. However, if you check the official Microsoft Store, you’ll notice that prices can be even higher.

The standard Microsoft Office 2021 Professional edition is sold for over $579 at the Microsoft Store, compared to other stores.

Furthermore, if you want to subscribe to Microsoft Office 365, you’ll need to shell out $69.99 every year for Microsoft Office 365 Personal or $99.99/year for Microsoft 365 Family if you want to share the suite with 2-6 people. It may look cheaper at first glance, however, if you consider you’ll have to pay this annual fee as long as you want to use the software, it’s the most expensive option.

At this point, you might be wondering how to get Microsoft Office without spending a fortune. Luckily, you can purchase Office at a cheaper price, and still get a 100% genuine and authorized copy of this productivity suite.

And speaking of saving fortunes, what about getting ready for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday events? We’ve got you covered with our article: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: Windows, Office, antivirus e VPN on sale”.

Where to buy Microsoft Office while saving money

You can buy Microsoft Office and save money if you visit third-party stores that specialize in reselling digital licenses. There are plenty of options out there, however, not all are good or reliable, as we mentioned above. Firstly, you should be aware that scams are always around the corner: you may get a stolen/forged license, you might expose yourself and your computer to online threats and identity theft attempts, or you may get an invalid license with no chance to get a refund.

The best place you can go to buy Microsoft Office and save money without any risk is Mr Key Shop, a very reputable store with an excellent track-record of positive reviews on TrustPilot

Due to its long presence in the digital market, Mr Key Shop specialized in premium software, like MS Office and built a very complete and encompassing catalog. Here, you can save up to 70% – even more during sale events like Black Friday – across a wide range of categories, including VPNs and Antiviruses.

Mr Key Shop offers the most value compared to other destinations – MS Store included – because not only does it offer all the warranties a professional and reliable stores can grant (like a full money-back warranty and secure payment and transactions with the best providers, PayPal and Stripe included), it also sells all the best and most popular versions of Office, including legacy versions like Office 2013 and 2010, as well as Office for Mac. This is particularly positive for those who use older machines or are keen to retrocomputing.

Mr Key Shop’s digital delivery system engages immediately after each purchase, letting you download, install, and activate your Office product within a few minutes, with no extra steps or shipping costs.

Last but not least, whenever you choose Mr Key Shop for your digital software purchase, you’ll save money, and also help save the planet! As a 100% eco-friendly company, Mr Key Shop is committed to reducing pollutants and packaging waste – this is the reason why the physical transport of goods has been ditched since the first day of business.

These are just some of the reasons why we love Mr Key Shop: pay them a visit to discover all the benefits you can get, including recurring newsletter discounts!

Microsoft Office 2021: What’s New

As you may have noticed, we’ve mentioned MS Office many times in the previous paragraphs. The reason is simple: Office 2021 is the latest installment of the popular productivity suite, and is currently one of the most sought-out products among Windows 11 users.

Thanks to its revamped UI under the Fluent Design language, a new set of features like Excel’s XLOOKUP and the translation module embedded with Outlook, as well as a higher focus on collaboration and a multi-author approach, Office 2021 is getting more and more popular across users in the world.

Combined with the better performance of modern machines running Windows 11, Office 2021 is an excellent suite of tools that will help you get the most out of your workflow.

Windows 11 is a great choice if you have the right hardware. Spending less is even better! Just ensure you read our guide: “Where to buy Windows 11 at the best price (save up to 70%)”.

A deeper integration with OneDrive, you’ll be able to synchronize your Microsoft Word 2021 documents in real-time and share your work with colleagues, team members, or classmates in a few clicks. Furthermore, PowerPoint and OneNote new media features will let you add high-resolution pictures and videos to your decks or notes, include vocal notes, and much more, to delight your audience and share your best ideas with strong multimedia reinforcements.

For more info about Office 2021, please check our guide on how to install Office 2021 to get the most out of the setup process with no hassle!

Microsoft 365: Office in Cloud

For a long time, Microsoft only offered offline, yearly versions of Microsoft Office. That came to a change with Microsoft Office 365, which then became Microsoft 365. All the well-known and beloved features like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and more, offered in the form of a subscription-based cloud service. The idea of working seamlessly from one device to another, sync your work in the cloud, and share documents and workflows with other users is certainly the core focus of Microsoft 365.

Just like what we see with Google Docs, you have a full suite of productivity tools that you can use online and edit documents in real-time, even with other people on the same page, working on different parts.

Whether you work from your desktop PC, a laptop, a Windows Phone, or a tablet, Microsoft 365 will let you work with no obstructions, even if you start working from your laptop and then resume your task on another device.

A truly modern approach to Office, as a matter of fact, many users enjoy working with Microsoft 365 thanks to its seamless experience. However, it might be impractical from an economical standpoint. Microsoft 365 comes with a monthly or yearly subscription, and it can get quite expensive in the long run.

You might want to balance the pros and cons of having a subscription-based productivity suite – it surely is convenient and sharing/synchronization is a no-brainer. However, a one-time purchase can be a better option, especially if you consider that Google Docs offer almost all the same features for free.

Microsoft Office: a Beginner’s Guide to the Best Version To Choose

Choosing the right version of MS Office according to your needs might be a daunting task. You have to consider different and heterogeneous factors: from your disposable budget to the system requirements.

If you’re working with a bigger team, maybe Microsoft 365 Business can be a good solution. However, if you’re a home user or a freelance professional, a classic offline version of Microsoft Office Suite programs can be the smartest choice. Pay it once, use it forever.

If you’re working with a smaller laptop or you’re building a retrocomputer for a fun summer project, maybe opting for a legacy edition can be the best approach. Unfortunately, Office 2010 and 2013 are no longer supported. However, you can purchase them at a good price from Mr Key Shop. In addition to the older versions of Office you can also purchase Office 2016 and Office 2019 for PC and Mac.

Whatever version you’re going to select, remember that the Microsoft Store is not your only option. Do check Mr Key Shop or any other recommended store to see how much you can save on your next Microsoft Office purchase.

What Apps are Included with Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office suites have been a constant presence across the world for decades. What all the latest versions have in common is a wide range of tools and programs that we can safely define as ‘iconic’.

Starting with Microsoft Word, which became THE go-to word processor, sending all the competition to oblivion. In years, Word has become an extraordinary writing tool, complete with advanced spelling and grammar check features, OneCloud support, versioning, and edits tracking.

Microsoft Excel is another Office’s pillar. In years, it evolved from a simple spreadsheet editor to a complete and encompassing tool to create graphs, execute complex calculations and formulas, and build forms, invoices, payrolls, and much more.

There is no Office without PowerPoint: an extraordinarily user-friendly editor for presentations. Whether you’re preparing your next keynote or a presentation for your next scholastic project, PowerPoint got you covered. The recent versions let you work with other authors, include comments, and embed multimedia files like videos, hi-res images, and much more.

The same multimedia approach can be found in the latest iterations of OneNote, an exceptional tool you can use to unleash your creativity. Enrich your notes with audio notes, pictures, and more. Share your files with others during meetups and brainstorming sessions to take your productivity to the next level.

Access and Outlook complete the picture for most of the basic Office versions, allowing you to easily create and edit databases and manage your email inbox, respectively.

Get Microsoft Office for Free: Is it Possible?

Answering this question is not that simple: although it is possible to get Microsoft Office for Free, a few caveats must be addressed.

You can download Office without paying any extra fee after you purchased your license and bound it to your Microsoft Account. Just login to Office.com and you’ll find all your available downloads in the relevant section. This applies to all the supported versions of Microsoft Office, namely Office 2021, MS Office 2019, and Office 2016.

For the older versions, as they reached the end of life condition, Microsoft no longer provides any free download links. Back in the day, you could download Microsoft Office 2013 or 2010 ISO files directly from the official MS website.

Nowadays, you need to keep a backup copy of your installer, or have an installation media – like a CD-ROM – at hand. Unless you buy Office from Mr Key Shop. In this case, you’ll be able to download your ISO file from the download link provided within the order confirmation email. This applies to any Office versions you purchase from Mr Key Shop’s catalog.

There is no free version of offline Microsoft Office whatsoever. No matter which version you prefer, you’ll always have to buy a genuine product key to install and use MS Office.

However, you can use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office tools online for free with Microsoft Office Online. However, there are some limitations to consider, and in general it’s not ideal. A better choice, in this case, is GDocs.

The only other free, legit option is the 30-day trial for Microsoft 365. However, at the end of the grace period you’ll either have to subscribe or give up using the suite.

Finally, if you’re a student with a valid student ID, you can get a free account for Microsoft Office 365 for Education. In this case, you have to check your eligibility with your school or university.

To learn more about getting Office without spending a dime, please read our article: “How to Download Office for Free”.

Does Microsoft Office work on Mac?

In short, Microsoft Office does work on Mac. And this is the good news. The bad news, however, is that you’ll have to buy Microsoft Office for Mac as a standalone product. This means that, if you’re a multi-platform user, you’ll have to buy a license for Microsoft Office for Mac separated from your Windows counterpart.

Does Microsoft Office work on Chromebooks?

You’ll be glad to know that Microsoft Office works fine with a Chromebook. However, you’ll need to download the specific Office Online version from the Google Play Store, but do not expect the same great experience as offered by offline Office.

How to Download Microsoft Office

As we mentioned above, your only option to download MS Office legally, is purchasing a supported version, link the license to your Microsoft Account, and then download it whenever you need it from your personal MS page.

If you purchase Office from Mr Key Shop, you’ll always be able to download your installer by going to the download link provided in your order recap email. The links shared by Mr Key Shop are always malware-free and official.

Any other way to download Microsoft Office is illegal and we do not support piracy whatsoever.

Install and activate Microsoft Office

How you install and activate Microsoft Office depends on which edition you have purchased. If you have an installation media like a CD-ROM, you’ll need to use it on your PC; if you downloaded an online installer, all you have to do is double click the exe and follow the prompts.

Installing Microsoft Office is quite straightforward – the setup wizard will guide you through the whole process.

When it comes to activating your Office installation, all you need is type the activation key provided by your merchant or printed on the back of your instructions booklet if you bought a physical copy.

Once you type the code and confirm, the activation process will proceed automatically to its conclusion. However, some bundled OEM versions of Office may come pre-activated, or will fetch the product key from a special partition on your HDD/SDD – this is especially true in case of fully-fledged laptops.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”





