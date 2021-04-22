AnyConsole Android games console from $99

Android gamers searching for a way to enjoy Android mobile games on big-screen TVs and displays may be interested in a new crowdfunding project for the AnyConsole. A plug and play Android games console which uses your smart phone for its processing power, and providing the option to use a keyboard and mouse to play your favorite games.

“AnyConsole isn’t just for gaming. It has screen mirroring capabilities too for much of the content you love to watch on your phone. You can use it as a streaming box to play your favorite YouTube videos, stream Twitch, browse TikTok, watch TV shows– all on the big screen in 4K.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the AnyConsole campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the AnyConsole Android games console project review the promotional video below.

“You are likely already carrying around super-computing power in your hand that rivals many traditional game consoles. AnyConsole™ can unlock that computing power and lets you play Android mobile games on a TV/monitor – with no visually perceptible latency.”

“With the AnyConsole, you can play mobile games on big screens with a controller or keyboard/mouse. It feels similar to a traditional video game console or a PC gaming experience, but you are actually playing your smartphone’s games! This also means that you no longer need to pay $29-$59 for every video game. You now have the ability to play hundreds of thousands of free Android games on big screens!”

“AnyConsole works with all Android devices. Since AnyConsole uses your phone for computing power, every time you upgrade your Android phone, you also get your AnyConsole ready for the latest games.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Android games console, jump over to the official AnyConsole crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals