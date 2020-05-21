New Antebellum 2020 horror movie trailer released by Lionsgate

Lionsgate Movies has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Antebellum 2020 movie, which will hopefully be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on August 21st, 2020. Its release was delayed from an original April 2020 premier date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antebellum is an upcoming American horror film written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Antebellum stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

“Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Antebellum is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.”

Source : Lionsgate

