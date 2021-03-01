Ant2 LiPo Charger now available via Crowd Supply

Ant2 is a tiny USB-C LiPo charger, barely larger than the USB Type-C connector and measures just 16 x 9 mm in size. Ant2 can be used to add USB-C power and battery charging support to your space-constrained prototypes and projects. The tiny size also makes it easier to retrofit the USB-C power into your older projects. Despite its tiny size, Ant2 can be mounted using regular M3 or M2.5 screws.

“Ant2 uses a popular Microchip MCP73831 in a DFN package, which reduces thermal throttling. The more common SOT-23-5 package has a thermal performance about three times worse than that of DFN. Thermal throttling increases the charging time because of the reduced charging current. By improving the thermal performance we are reducing the risk of increased charging time.”

Features and specifications of the Ant2 include :

– Charging current: 500 mA/100 mA

– Charging voltage: 4.20 V

– Status indication:

– Red – charging

– Green – charged

– Size: 16 x 9 x 6 mm

– Charge controller: Microchip MCP73831 in a better performing DFN package

– Connector: High-quality USB Type-C connector from Japan Electronics Aviation – JAE DX07S016JA1R1500

The Ant2 LiPo Charger is now available from Crowd Supply and is the smallest charger in it’s category, says its creators.

Source : Crowd Supply

