Another look at the OnePlus Watch 2 (Video)

Are you on the hunt for a smartwatch that breaks the mold without breaking the bank? The OnePlus Watch 2 might just be what you’re looking for. With a price tag of $300, this piece of wearable technology is not just another entry into the crowded smartwatch market; it brings unique features to the table that set it apart. We have a new video from Marques Brownlee that gives us more details on the latest OnePlus smartwatch. Let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus Watch 2 a noteworthy contender.

Design and Build Quality

First off, the OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a design that is both classic and sophisticated. With a circular display encased in stainless steel and protected by a sapphire cover glass, it exudes a premium feel. You have the option to pick it in either black or silver, allowing for a bit of personal flair. The watch doesn’t just look good; it’s built to last. Featuring IP68 dust and water resistance alongside military standard durability, it’s designed to withstand the rigors of everyday use.

Battery Life: A Game Changer

If you’re tired of constantly recharging your smartwatch, you will be pleased to know that the OnePlus Watch 2 offers a remarkable 100-hour battery life in Smart Mode. This impressive longevity is thanks to its innovative dual-chip system. By integrating a high-powered Snapdragon W5 chip for demanding tasks and a BES 2,700 chip for more basic functions, the Watch 2 manages power consumption like a pro, ensuring you stay connected longer.

Dual-Chip System: Efficiency Meets Versatility

The heart of its efficient operation lies in the dual-chip system. This setup not only extends battery life but also allows the Watch 2 to support two operating systems: Wear OS 4 for the full smartwatch experience and RTOS for lightweight tasks. This means whether you’re tracking a detailed workout or just checking the time, the Watch 2 seamlessly adapts to your needs.

Performance and Features

Despite its focus on battery life, the OnePlus Watch 2 doesn’t skimp on performance. It offers responsive navigation through menus, a variety of watch faces for customization, and detailed workout tracking for fitness enthusiasts. The display is a standout, with a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen that provides high peak brightness and vivid colors, making it easy to read your notifications or track your progress under the bright sun.

Areas for Improvement

While the OnePlus Watch 2 shines in many areas, it’s not without its flaws. Some users have reported a slight delay in notification display and found the haptic feedback to be average. Additionally, iPhone users might feel left out, as the watch lacks compatibility with iOS devices. The charger design also leaves room for improvement, being described by some as clunky.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the OnePlus Watch 2 emerges as a compelling option for anyone in the market for a new smartwatch. Its combination of durable design, extended battery life, and efficient performance, all at a competitive price point, makes it a standout. Whether you prioritize battery life, and durability, or just want a smartwatch that can keep up with your daily demands, the OnePlus Watch 2 deserves consideration.

