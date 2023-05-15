Another look at iOS 16.5 Release Candidate (Video)

Last week Apple released their iOS 16.5 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers, this is basically the final beta version of iOS 16.5, the general release of the software will happen this week.

We previously saw a couple of videos of the new iOS 16.5 Release Candidate in action and now we have another video, the latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at what is coming to the iPhone with this software update.

Here are the official release notes for iOS 16.5:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.5 Release Candidate is available for developers and public beta testers to download. Apple will release iOS 16.5 along with watchOS 9,5 this week, we are also expecting to see the iPadOS 16.5 software update and macOS Ventura 13.4 at the same time, the updates should land some time tomorrow.

