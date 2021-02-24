Anno 1800 free play weekend starts tomorrow

The Anno 1800 real-time strategy and city-building game, developed by Blue Byte and published by Ubisoft, is this weekend enjoying a free play weekend which will start tomorrow February 25, 2021 and will run until Monday, March 1st. Offering players a chance to try out the PC game for free.

If you fancy purchasing the game Ubisoft is also offering the game at a discounted price for a limited time with the Standard Edition receiving a 50% discount with the Gold Edition Year which includes the base game, deluxe pack, and third season pass is discounted by 35%. The Complete Edition Year 3 which all three currently released season passes, base game and deluxe pack is discounted by 25%.

“Immerse yourself in the next chapter of the Anno 1800™ Industrial Revolution, starting with the DLC Docklands: Turn your city into a global trade hub with a modular warehouse system and use trade contracts to create a monopoly on your favorite goods.”

If you are new to the world of Anno 1800 and city building check out the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the mechanics in the Anno 1800 game.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source : Ubisoft : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals