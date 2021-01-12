Anker MagSafe Thunderbolt 4 dock unveiled at CES 2021

At the virtual CES 2021 event this week Anker has unveiled a range of new products including new iPhone cases, charging cable, battery packs, charging docks and the Anker MagSafe Thunderbolt 4 dock. The new Anker battery packs will be available in capacities up to 10,000 mAh and will start rolling out next month during February 2021 priced from $37.99 to $51.99.

The Anker PowerWave Go 3-in-1 docking station can charge an ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously and its magnetic wireless chargers will start rolling out to consumers during March 2021.

Source : Anker : Apple Insider

