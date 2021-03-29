Anker PowerWave Sense watch and phone charging stand for $31

Anker has this week launched its new Anker PowerWave Sense watch and phone charging stand, designed to work flawlessly with all Apple Watches, as well as virtually any Qi-enabled smartphone. The phone charger is available in either black or white but does not include a watch charging cable or AC adapter which will need to provide yourself.

Features of the new Sense 2-in-1 Stand with Watch Charging Holder include :

– 2-in-1: Charge your phone and Apple Watch at the same time.

– Wide Compatibility: Works with Apple Watch 1-6, Apple Watch SE, and virtually any Qi-enabled phone.

– Case Friendly: No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories.

– Superior Safety: Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

– What You Get: PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand with Watch Charging Holder, 5 ft USB-A to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 18-month stress-free warranty, and Anker’s friendly customer service.

Source : Anker

