Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Anker PowerWave Sense watch and phone charging stand for $31

By

Anker PowerWave Sense stand

Anker has this week launched its new Anker PowerWave Sense watch and phone charging stand, designed to work flawlessly with all Apple Watches, as well as virtually any Qi-enabled smartphone. The phone charger is available in either black or white but does not include a watch charging cable or AC adapter which will need to provide yourself.

charging stand

Features of the new Sense 2-in-1 Stand with Watch Charging Holder include :

– 2-in-1: Charge your phone and Apple Watch at the same time.
– Wide Compatibility: Works with Apple Watch 1-6, Apple Watch SE, and virtually any Qi-enabled phone.
– Case Friendly: No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories.
– Superior Safety: Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.
– What You Get: PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand with Watch Charging Holder, 5 ft USB-A to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 18-month stress-free warranty, and Anker’s friendly customer service.

Source : Anker

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets