Android Auto gets new AI features

Google has announced that it is bringing some new AI features to Android Auto, these new features are designed to reduce distractions and keep you focused on driving, the video below gives us a look at some of the new features.

These new features will include summaries of messages you have received and also chats and more, Android Auto will then use AI to suggest repliues for you and you will be able to reply without having to touch your device.

We’re making it easier for you to communicate while on the road with Android Auto. Using the power of AI, Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts or busy group chats while you’re driving, so you can keep in touch while staying focused on the road. Android Auto will also suggest relevant replies and actions that you can take without touching your phone. So, if you need to get to that lunch spot that your friend shared, you can simply tap once to navigate to the location shared, send your estimated time of arrival, or even call your friend.

These new features were announced along with the new AI features for the Samsung Galaxy S24 that Samsung announced last week, it has teamed with with Google on AI for its device and these features will also be available on other devices.

Source & Image Credit: Google



