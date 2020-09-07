Android 11 release date revealed as September 8th 2020

It looks like Google has accidentally revealed the release date of Android 11, the new OS is apparently coming on the 8th of September 2020.

Google recently released a video for their recent Smart Home Summit and the video had a slide in it which said that Android 11 is coming on the 8th of September, the video has now been removed.

Luckily a screenshot of the slide was taken and this can be seen below and it confirms the 8th of September launch date for the new OS.

Google released Android 10 in September 2019 so it make sense for them to release Android 11 this September. As soon as we get some confirmation from Google that this is the release date of the next version of Android, we will let you guys know.

Source Android Police

