Android 10 lands on the Nokia 4.2

HMD Global has announced that their latest smartphone to get the Android 10 software update is the Nokia 4.2.

The Androdi 10 update is being rolled out to the handset as an over the air update, it may take a little while to arrive with everyone. The news was revealed by Juho Sarvikas on Twitter and you can see what he had to say below.

Nokia 4.2 owners, your device just got even better! You can now update to Android 10 with all-new features available! Check here for more details and availability in different countries 👇https://t.co/l9lt6bOcQv@Nokiamobile #Android10 #Nokia4dot2 pic.twitter.com/ni6Im40UwP — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 9, 2020

You can check to see if the Android 10 software update is available for your device from the settings menu, you can see a full list of countries where it is being release over at Nokia.

Source Juho Sarvikas

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals