KS Japanese audio specialists unveil new ANC UX3000 headphones

Japanese audio specialist KS has introduced their latest active noise cancelling headphones in the form of the UX3000. The new headphones are the company’s first overhead headphones to feature ANC technology with hybrid noise cancellation. As well as supporting SBC, aptX and AAC codecs, the UX3000 headphones also support aptX LL a low-latency codec, created to deliver high quality wireless sound with minimal interruptions and lag from your phone or computer.

ANC headphones support SBC, aptX and AAC codecs

Featuring a folding design the ANC headphones can be easily stored in your bag for travel and can provide up to 25 hours of playback on a full charge with ANC enabled or a massive 35 hours of playback without ANC. Once flat the headphones can be recharged a full in just 2.5 hours and come supplied with a USB Type-C charging cable, 3.5 mm audio cable, carry pouch.

Hybrid noise-cancellation technology

“By fully utilizing the know-how of final’s dynamic driver design technology, and thoroughly optimizing the acoustic characteristics of the driver unit itself, the UX3000 delivers sound unlike any other Bluetooth wireless headphone – providing a hi-fi listening experience on the move.”

“enjoy music, games and videos instantly and with ease. The headband can be folded for compact storage, making it easy to carry around, and the soft pouch enclosed provides gentle protection to prevent scratches during transport. Soft-textured Shibo (an old Japanese word meaning a wrinkle on the surface of paper or leather) coating offers a beautiful surface that is superb at dirt resistance and fingerprint resilience – on top of giving an overall premium feel to the UX3000.”

The KS UX3000 active noise cancelling headphones are now available to purchase priced at $149, €139 £119 depending on your location.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals