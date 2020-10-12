Lime One compact light meter designed for analog cameras

Photographers may be interested a new Kickstarter campaign for the Lime One, a compact light meter, that works with all cameras offering the ability to manually adjust the exposure settings. Lime One features a anodized aluminium body and control wheel, uses a standard accessory shoe mount and is powered by a CR2032 battery.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $152 or £116. If the Lime One Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Lime One project watch the promotional video below.

“After getting frustrated using clunky external meters and apps that are slow to access (unlock phone, search and start app, transfer settings) I decided to create a fast to use light meter, that is compact enough to permanently live on my camera.”

“When using the meter in aperture priority mode (default) you transfer the desired aperture f-number from the lens to the light meter via the control wheel. While framing the shot it calculates the required shutter speed in real time. To lock the measurement while framing the shot through a viewfinder, simply hold down the button to lock in the value.”

If exposure compensation is desired (e.g. overexposure to compensate a bright background) holding the button while turning the wheel changes the exposure compensation. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Lime One crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

