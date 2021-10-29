Simply NUC Cypress Porcoolpine embedded AMD Ryzen rugged fanless mini PC

Simply NUC has launched a new rugged fanless mini PC in the form of the Cypress Porcoolpine powered by an embedded V2000 AMD Ryzen processor. Priced from $789 the Cypress Porcoolpine LLM2V5CYF based on the AMD Ryzen V2516 Processor offers a great solution for “mainstream performance usages” and a more powerful Cypress Porcoolpine is expected to launch sometime early in 2022.

The current range of Cypress Porcoolpine fanless mini PC systems can be customized to power a wide range of embedded applications and will be shipped within 48 hours of receiving your order, says Simply NUC.

AMD Ryzen rugged fanless mini PC

“Cypress Porcoolpine features Ethernet with speeds up to 2.5 Gbps and can control up to four vibrant 4K displays independently via dual HDMI 2.1 ports and dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 capability. New AMD Radeon Graphics with up to 1.6 GHz processing also enables 1.3x faster rendering for enhanced visual immersion. The fanless Porcoolpine chassis provides flexible configuration of the IO ports to expand USB 3.0, LAN, and audio connections, optimizing the unit for application specific needs.”

“With AMD Secure Processor technology, the LLM2CYF stays ahead of security threats. The built-in hardware-enhanced security creates trusted networks for remote management of unattended digital kiosks and intelligent vending machines by securely storing credentials and other confidential data. Platform Secure Boot and AMD Memory Guard features overcome the growing concern of malicious boot process attacks to establish the highest level of application integrity. Beyond the embedded protection provided, Simply NUC provides optional physical protection with the locking VESA mount kit.”

“Whether the target application is creating a digital kiosk, deploying intelligent vending machines, or refreshing enterprise PCs, the LLM2CYF is built to withstand the test of time with a 7-year commitment on supply. The LLM2CYF is application customizable by providing optional Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity, along with OS support for Windows 10 64-bit, Windows IOT Enterprise, Ubuntu and Fedora.”

