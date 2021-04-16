ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB graphics card introduced

ASRock has this week introduced its new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB offering a GPU Clock P BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2,475/ Up to 2,295 MHz and GPU Clock Q BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2,365/ Up to 2,165 MHz with a base clock speed of 2,125 MHz. The Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card features the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, 80 compute units, 5,120 stream processors, hardware-accelerated raytracing, 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6 memory together with other features designed to provide an immersive 4K gaming experience.
“The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB graphics card offers a 21-phase power design with high-quality components that maximize performance by delivering more power to the GPU. The all-metal cover with a triple-fan cooling system provides excellent heat dissipation. The card’s exclusive Striped Axial Fan enhances airflow and minimizes noise, while the metal backplate protects the PCB from damage. The ARGB LED supports Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize lighting effects.”
– Key Specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC card :
7nm AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics
16GB 256-bit GDDR6
AMD RDNA 2 Architecture
Hardware Raytracing1
PCI Express 4.0 Support
3 x 8-pin Power Connectors
3 x DisplayPort™ 1.4 with DSC / 1 x HDMI 2.1 VRR
Base Clock: 2125 MHz
– Key features of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC card :
All-Metal Cover
21 Phase Power Design
OC Formula 3X Cooling System
Striped Axial Fan
Dual BIOS
Stylish Metal Backplate
0dB Silent Cooling
Super Alloy Graphics Card
Polychrome SYNC
Source : ASRock
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.