ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB graphics card introduced

ASRock has this week introduced its new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB offering a GPU Clock P BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2,475/ Up to 2,295 MHz and GPU Clock Q BIOS(Boost/Game): Up to 2,365/ Up to 2,165 MHz with a base clock speed of 2,125 MHz. The Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula graphics card features the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, 80 compute units, 5,120 stream processors, hardware-accelerated raytracing, 16 GB of 256-bit GDDR6 memory together with other features designed to provide an immersive 4K gaming experience.

“The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB graphics card offers a 21-phase power design with high-quality components that maximize performance by delivering more power to the GPU. The all-metal cover with a triple-fan cooling system provides excellent heat dissipation. The card’s exclusive Striped Axial Fan enhances airflow and minimizes noise, while the metal backplate protects the PCB from damage. The ARGB LED supports Polychrome SYNC, allowing users to customize lighting effects.”

– Key Specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC card :

7nm AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics

16GB 256-bit GDDR6

AMD RDNA 2 Architecture

Hardware Raytracing1

PCI Express 4.0 Support

3 x 8-pin Power Connectors

3 x DisplayPort™ 1.4 with DSC / 1 x HDMI 2.1 VRR

Base Clock: 2125 MHz

– Key features of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT OC card :

All-Metal Cover

21 Phase Power Design

OC Formula 3X Cooling System

Striped Axial Fan

Dual BIOS

Stylish Metal Backplate

0dB Silent Cooling

Super Alloy Graphics Card

Polychrome SYNC

Source : ASRock

