Amazon Rivian EV delivery vans land in Europe

Amazon has announced that its new Amazon Rivian EV delivery vans are launching in Europe and the company has said that more than 300 new vans will be on the roads in Europe in the coming weeks.

The Amazon Rivian EV delivery vans have been available in the USA since July of last year and now Amazon is expanding their Rivian EV to Munich, Berlin, and Dusseldorf in Europe, more details are below.

“Amazon is committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040, and reducing our delivery-related emissions is a critical part of this goal,” said Rocco Bräuniger, Country Manager for Amazon.de. “Last year we delivered more than 45 million packages in Germany with electric vans and e-cargo bikes, and these new additions from Rivian will help us deliver packages more sustainably and to more customers.”

Amazon began rolling out its custom electric delivery vans from Rivian in the U.S. last summer and already has more than 3,000 vans delivering packages in over 500 U.S. cities and regions. We aim to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian on the road globally by 2030, helping to save millions of metric tons of carbon per year.

You can find out more information about the new Amazon Rivian EV delivery vans over at the Amazon website at the link below, Amazon now has more than 1,000 electric vans in Germany.

Source Amazon



