Amazon One palm technology coming to Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S.

Amazon has announced that its Amazon One palm payment technology is coming to all of its Whole Food Market stores in the U.S., this is more than 500 stores nationwide, this will be expanded from the existing 200 stores.

The technology allows users to use their palm for payment at the stores and also for access to Prime member benefits and more, you can see more details about the technology below.

First-time Amazon One users can pre-enroll online with their credit or debit card, Amazon account, and mobile number, and the process takes about a minute. They can then complete the enrollment process in seconds by scanning their palm over an Amazon One device the next time they visit a participating Whole Foods Market store—or anywhere Amazon One is available. Once enrolled, Amazon Prime members will automatically see savings and other Prime member benefits applied to their Whole Foods Market store purchases. Alternatively, customers can also enroll for Amazon One in the store at an Amazon One device with their credit card and phone number.

“We are always looking for new ways to delight our customers and improve the shopping experience,” said Leandro Balbinot, chief technology officer at Whole Foods Market. “Since we’ve introduced Amazon One at Whole Foods Market stores over the past two years, we’ve seen that customers love the convenience it provides, and we’re excited to bring Amazon One to all of our customers across the U.S.”

You can find out more information about the Amazon One technology over at Amazon’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how popular the technology becomes with consumers.

Source Amazon



