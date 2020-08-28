Amazon Halo and Halo Band fitness tracker unveiled

Amazon is launching a new fitness band and app called Amazon Halo and Halo Band, the device will come with 6 months of Halo membership and will be available for a lower price of $64.99. The normal retail price for this new fitness band will be $99.

The difference between the new Halo Band and other fitness trackers is that the device does not have a screen.

Amazon Halo Band is purpose-built to focus on your health and wellness—unlike smartwatches and fitness trackers, it doesn’t have a screen or constant notifications. The small sensor capsule delivers highly accurate data, and includes an accelerometer, a temperature sensor, a heart rate monitor, two microphones, an LED indicator light, and a button to turn the microphones on or off, among other functions. Amazon Halo Band is water resistant for all-day wear and the comfortable fit means it won’t snag or irritate at night. Plus, the battery lasts up to seven days and fully charges in under 90 minutes. Customers can choose from three fabric band colors at purchase, with fabric and silicone sport accessory bands available in 15 additional colors.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Halo Band and Halo fitness service over at Amazon

Source Amazon

