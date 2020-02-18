Amazon CEO committing $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced he is committing $10 billion to fightr climate change, the is launching the Bezos Earth Fund.

The news was announced on Instagram and the fund will start issuing grants this summer, you can see the official announcement below.

Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣

Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣

It will be interesting to see what impact this new $10 billion fund may have on climate change, you can find out more details over at Instagram at the link below.

