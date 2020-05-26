New forged aluminum Raspberry Pi 4 case unveiled by Akasa

Akasa unveiled a new range of silver sandblasted anodized forged aluminium Raspberry Pi 4 Model B cases, which come supplied complete with a high-performance thermal kit conducting heat away from the CPU, GPU and USB 3.0 chipset.

The case measures 96 x 75.6 x 34.3 mm in size and thanks to its aluminium body provides efficient heat dissipation ensuring the Raspberry Pi 4 runs optimally even under heavy workloads, says Akasa.

“Silver case with striking gem-like design on top. Included thermal kit cools Raspberry Pi 4. Concealed SD card slot – perfect for commercial system production.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Akasa, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Fanless Tech : Akasa

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals