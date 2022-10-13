Alpine Alpenglow concept car unveiled

Alpine recently teased their latest concept car, the Alpine Alpenglow and now the car has official been unveiled.

The Alpine Alpenglowis designed to give us a look at what Alpine has planned for its future cars and it looks impressive from the photos.

Welcome to Alpine’s mesmerising future. Alpenglow is a glimpse into Alpine’s roadgoing and racetrack models of tomorrow. Alpenglow is also more than a concept car: it is a brand manifesto, the treatise enshrining its vision and development roadmap, a tangible symbol of the Renaulution plan, paving the way for the upcoming Dream Garage models. It’s a vehicle that encapsulates Alpine’s strategy as a manufacturer of road cars, a name in motor sports and a brand that embraces its social responsibility.

Alpenglow conveys emotions, creativity and elegance, and is opening the door to automotive and motor sports excellence with new sustainable approaches including hydrogen power. This concept is the starting point for all future Alpine car designs, technologies and breakthroughs, all the while remaining true to the brand’s history. All the genuine emotions that come with driving an Alpine are still there, on roads and tracks. Get behind the wheel of the Alpine cars of the future.

You can find out more details about the new Alpine Alpenglow concept car over at the Alpine website at the link below.

Source Alpine



