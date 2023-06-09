Alpine A424_? Hypercar unveiled

Alpine has unveiled a new racing car, the Alpine A424_β Hypercar and the car will compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024, the car is being shown off at the new Alpine Paddock Centre near the Le Mans Circuit.

A stalwart in endurance racing since 2013, Alpine renews and reaffirms its love of competition with its entry into the premier category of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). The A424_β initiates this new chapter by drawing on the brand’s racing heritage and DNA. Its design reveals the styling cues of its future production models. Thanks to the LMDh regulations, this prototype illustrates Alpine’s sportiness while embodying its ambitions in a category where it will challenge the most famous names in motorsport.

With its design, the A424_β reaffirms the brand’s DNA while foreshadowing its future. Its name A424_β is a symbol of this: the terminology of the A followed by three digits beginning with 4, respects the tradition of Alpine’s winning Endurance cars, 24 echoes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 2024, and β designates the final phase before its launch.

The A424_β is the epitome of Alpine elegance and sportiness. A genuine work of automotive art, it heralds Alpine’s future light signature on an extraordinarily racy and assertive front end, while the rear reveals two exceptionally eye-catching A-arrows. The triangular motif symbolising Alpine’s snowflakes equally also shines through the daggerboards and rear wing.

You can find out more information about the new Alpine A424_β Hypercar over at the Alpin website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what the car is capable of when it hits the track.

Source Alpine



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals