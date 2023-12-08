The Alloyboard EDC flashlight is a versatile lighting tool that encapsulates a broad range of features, making it suitable for various applications. This ultra-compact flashlight, with its impressive 1000 lumen LED, projects a bright and broad beam at a 120-degree angle, ensuring comprehensive illumination of your surroundings. Whether you’re embarking on an outdoor adventure or simply need a reliable light source for everyday use, this flashlight is designed to meet your needs.

One of the key features of the Alloyboard 1000 lumen ultra compact palm sized EDC flashlight is its superior brightness. The strength of the beam, coupled with its wide angle, ensures that every corner around you is bathed in intense light. This feature proves particularly useful in outdoor adventures where clear visibility is crucial, such as camping or night hiking.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates)

In addition to its superior brightness, the flashlight is equipped with multi-color auxiliary light, which adds to its versatility. This feature allows users to choose different light source modes according to their needs. The white light mode, for instance, provides a bright white light source, suitable for outdoor adventures, camping, night work, and other scenarios that require strong lighting.

The flashlight also offers a UV mode, which provides an ultraviolet light source. This mode is suitable for specific applications, such as currency identification, shooting marks, detection of fluorescent materials, etc. It enables users to discover details and substances that are invisible to the naked eye, adding an element of practicality to its use.

The Alloyboard EDC flashlight also includes a red light source mode. This mode is useful for night use and can maintain your night vision. It’s ideal for night reading, night work, or activities that require a low-light environment. The red light won’t destroy your ability to see in the dark, and it won’t attract the attention of insects or other wildlife.

If the Alloyboard campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Alloyboard EDC flashlight project assess the promotional video below.

Furthermore, the flashlight comes with an alarm mode. This mode provides a flashing light source for emergencies or situations where attention needs to be drawn. It can be used as a distress signal or to alert others to attention, proving particularly useful in emergencies.

Finally, with an IP68 protection rating, the Alloyboard EDC flashlight is designed to face any challenge with confidence. Whether it’s underwater adventures or use in bad weather, the flashlight keeps your light bright and dazzling. This feature adds to the flashlight’s overall durability and longevity, making it a reliable tool for various situations.

The Alloyboard ultra compact palm sized EDC flashlight is a powerful, versatile, and reliable lighting tool. Its superior brightness, multi-color auxiliary light, and various light source modes make it suitable for a range of uses, from outdoor adventures to emergencies, and everyday use. Its compact size and robust build, coupled with its IP68 protection rating, ensure that it can withstand tough conditions while maintaining its performance. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or someone who simply values a reliable light source, the flashlight is a worthy consideration.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the EDC flashlight, jump over to the official Alloyboard crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



