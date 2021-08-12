All the iOS 15 beta 5 changes shown off on video

This week Apple has released iOS 15 beta 5 to developers and also iOS 15 public beta 5 to public beta testers.

We have already seen a number of videos of the new beta releases and now we have another one. This one is from MacRumors and it gives us a look at the changes in beta 5 compared to beta 4.

Apple’s iOS 15 will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will include the new Focus Mode, SharePlay and more, plus updates to various apps which will include Apple Maps, Wallet, Safari, Mail and more.

The new SharePlay feature is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, you can watch the exact same thing at the same time with your friends even if you are in different locations, this will also work with music as well.

The new Focus mode is designed to help you focus, it does this by letting you decide what notifications are important and which ones are not. You can then choose to only be disturbed by important notifications.

Apple are also adding State IDs and driving licenses to Apple Wallets, they are also adding keys to Apple Wallet and you will be able to unlock your home with a digital key.

