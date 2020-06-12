All PlayStation 5 game trailers from Sony’s ‘Future of Gaming’ event

If you’d like to catch up on all the new gaming PlayStation 5 announcements, teasers and gameplay trailers from last night’s PlayStation 5 press event the ‘Future of Gaming’. All trailers are embedded below for your viewing pleasure together for with a few PlayStation 4 announcements. Unfortunately Sony has not yet confirmed the release date for the PlayStation 5 but as soon as they do.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

Project Athia PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5

Stray PS5

Returnal PS5

Destruction AllStars PS5

Sackboy A Big Adventure PS5

Oddworld Soulstorm PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5

Goodbye Volcano High PS5

GhostWire: Tokyo PS5 Gameplay Reveal Trailer

JETT: The Far Shore PS5

Godfall – Gameplay Reveal Trailer PS5

NBA 2K21 PS5

Gran Turismo 7 PS5

Solar Ash PS5

Demon’s Souls PS5 Announcement Trailer

Resident Evil Village PS5

DEATHLOOP PS5 Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Little Devil Inside PS5

Horizon Forbidden West PS5

Bugsnax PS5

Astro’s Playroom PS5

Pragmata PS5

My Hero One’s Justice 2 – Hawks Release Trailer

Chivalry 2 – Cross Play Announcement Trailer

Mortal Shell – Gameplay Trailer

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals