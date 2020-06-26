All-New Ford F-150 offers 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine

After months of teasing, Ford is finally unveiling the all-new F-150 pickup. It features an all-new exterior and an all-new interior with higher levels of refinement and more options and features. One of the most significant changes for the new truck is an available class-exclusive 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid engine. The engine is based on the existing 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that is been part of the F-150 lineup for years.

The big change is the addition of a 47 hp electric motor that is integrated into the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. Ford stopped short of offering any horsepower or torque numbers for the hybrid V6 powertrain.

What it is saying is that the vehicle will be able to travel an EPA estimated 700 miles on a tank of fuel and will have at least 12000 pounds of available maximum towing. The battery pack paired with the electric motor is a 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that is packaged under the truck to leave the cabin and cargo box unaffected. Buyers can also opt for a Pro Power Onboard feature to run power tools and other electric devices at a worksite from power inside the truck in a battery. F-150 fans can learn more about the all-new truck here.

