All iPhone 14 colors shown off on video

The new iPhone 14 went on sale last Friday, along with the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, the 14 Plus goes on sale next month.

The video below gives us a look at all of the different color options for Apple’s new iPhone, there are a total of five colors to choose from.

The five colors on this year’s iPhone include Blue, Red, Purple, Starlight, and Midnight, let’s have a look at the handsets in the video below from Brandon Butch.

The handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and it features a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and 460 ppi. The device is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor, the same processor used in the iPhone 13 range.

The device also comes with 6GB of RAM and three storage options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and it has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for recording videos. On the rear of the device, there is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Pricing for the new iPhone 14 starts at $799 in the USA for the 128GB model, the 256GB model will cost $899 and the 512GB model costs $1,099.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



