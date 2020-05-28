AEON UP Xtreme all-in-one security solution

AEON has introduced their new UP Xtreme embedded system offering an all-in-one security solution that’s ready to deploy out of the box. AEON explains that many developers and users of security solutions are looking for ways to get more out of their surveillance systems by deploying intelligent edge computing platforms. UP Xtreme, from AAEON’s UP Board division, is being deployed along with technology from partners including Intel, Milestone and SAIMOS to bring Smart Surveillance to these customers with the UP Xtreme Smart Surveillance kit.

“AAEON’s UP team is deploying the UP Xtreme Smart Surveillance solution to overcome the challenges present in traditional security camera systems. UP Xtreme Smart Surveillance works by integrating video management software (VMS) from Milestone with video analytic software from SAIMOS, then adding a deep learning AI edge inference through the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, to provide a total package solution that saves deployment time and cost for end users, as well as overcoming challenges such as storage issues. The AI inference is also accelerated with two Intel Movidius Myriad X VPUs, helping provide even more power alongside the 8th Generation Intel Core processor that comes with the UP Xtreme system.”

“UP Xtreme Smart Surveillance offers video analytics combined with a modern video management system, integrating everything into a one-box solutions which can be deployed with both new or existing infrastructure,” said Jürgen Konetschnig, CTO of SAIMOS. “The hardware and software are integrated to make deployment of smart surveillance applications easier and simpler for users in any field,” Jügen added.

Source : TPU

