Shuttle XPC X50V7U3 all-in-one PC from €519

Small form factor PC manufacturer Shuttle has unveiled their latest edition to the X50 series of desktop PCs unveiling the new all-in-one Shuttle XPC X50V7U3. The barebone version of the Shuttle XPC X50V7U3 is is now available in black or white finishes and is priced at €519 ex VAT.

The Shuttle XPC X50V7U3 is equipped with a 15.6 inch display and powered by a Core i3-8145U dual-core processor from the Intel Whiskey Lake range which runs at a basic clock rate of 2.1 GHz, but can draw on reserves of up to 3.9 GHz as soon as more power is required. Up to 64 GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory can be installed and Shuttle has provided room for a 2.5-inch drive as well as an NVMe SSD. An M.2-2280 slot.

“Connections on the all-in-one PC inlcude : 4× USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2× USB 2.0, Intel Gigabit Ethernet, VGA, HDMI 1.4a as well as headphone and microphone connections are available. The machine also features a practical camera with 2 megapixels, integrated stereo speakers, WLAN-ac and Bluetooth 4.2, a card reader and a stand which can also be used as a carrying handle.”

“The all-in-one X50V7U3 is the latest addition to the X50 Series and is powered by Intel’s Core i3-8145U processor. The new Whiskey Lake-U processor architecture helps improve on power consumption and computing power. Thanks to its passive cooling, the system is virtually noiseless, maintenance-free and approved for 24/7 nonstop operation. Particularly suitable for vertical applications is the arrangement of connectors at the bottom and the IP54 compliant front panel which is dust-protected and protected from splashing of water.”

Source : Shuttle : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals