Gympad Bench compact all-in-one home gym

Ever wondered how you can maintain a consistent workout routine without sacrificing space or breaking the bank? The Gympad Bench might just be the answer you’ve been looking for. This compact, all-in-one home gym solution offers a wide range of workout options in a minimal space, making it perfect for any home. With adjustable resistance and a foldable design, it caters to various fitness levels and goals. This compact, multifunctional home gym equipment is designed to fit seamlessly into your living space while offering a wide range of workout options. Whether you’re a fitness newbie or a seasoned athlete, the Gympad Bench has something for everyone.

Gympad Bench

Key Takeaways Compact and multifunctional design

Space-saving and easy to store

Versatile workout options with adjustable resistance

High-end, minimalist design

Integrated digital tracking via the Gympad app

Cost-effective compared to traditional gym setups

Convenient and private home workouts

Durable with additional features and future updates

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $899 or £706 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the quoted retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Gympad Bench is its space-saving design. Taking up only 0.35 square meters, it occupies less than 10% of the space compared to traditional Smith machines. Its foldable design and built-in wheels make it incredibly easy to move and store, ensuring that your living area remains uncluttered. Imagine being able to tuck away your gym equipment effortlessly after a workout, freeing up your space for other activities.

Compact Home Gym known

The Gympad Bench is not just a bench; it’s a complete workout solution. It supports various angles and customizable horizontal workouts, allowing you to target different muscle groups effectively. The Plus version even includes a rower mode, adding another dimension to your fitness routine. With adjustable resistance ranging from 16kg to 80kg, you can tailor your workouts to match your fitness level and goals. Whether you’re focusing on strength training, cardio, or flexibility, this versatile equipment has you covered.

A minimalist, high-end design ensures that the Gympad Bench not only performs well but also looks good in any setting. All accessories and functions are cleverly hidden inside, maintaining a sleek appearance. Despite its compact size, the bench provides a stable and sturdy platform for all your exercises. This thoughtful design means you won’t have to compromise on aesthetics or functionality, making it a perfect addition to any home.

If the Gympad Bench campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Gympad Bench home gym project study the promotional video below.

Stay on top of your fitness journey with the Gympad app. This digital companion helps you track your progress, create personalized workouts, and monitor various stats like fat burns, range of motion, and total volume lifted. The app also calculates your Strength Score and provides a muscle region breakdown, giving you a comprehensive overview of your performance. Imagine having a personal trainer right at your fingertips, guiding you through each step of your fitness journey.

Investing in the Gympad Bench is a smart financial decision. It’s more affordable than larger gym equipment and saves you the recurring costs of gym membership fees and travel time. Plus, the convenience of working out at home means you can exercise anytime, without the hassle of commuting. Think about the time and money you’ll save, not to mention the added convenience of fitting workouts into your busy schedule.

For those who value privacy or feel self-conscious working out in public, the Gympad Bench offers the perfect solution. You can enjoy effective workouts in the comfort of your home, away from prying eyes. Its portability also means you can easily relocate it to different rooms or even take it with you when you move. This level of convenience and privacy can make a significant difference in your commitment to a regular fitness routine.

The Gympad Bench is built to last, with a high BOM cost and a weight of 63kg. It includes four storage handles for adding extra weight and a selection of add-ons to target different muscle groups. Future updates promise even more training videos and trainer sections, ensuring that your fitness journey continues to evolve. Imagine having a piece of equipment that grows with you, offering new challenges and keeping your workouts fresh and exciting.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the home gym, jump over to the official Gympad Bench crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals