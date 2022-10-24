Aiways U6 SUV Coupe launching in Europe

Aiways have confirmed that their new EV, the Aiways U6 SUV Coupe is launching in Europe, the car will land in Europe before the end of the year.

The new Aiways U6 EV will come with a range of up to 400 kilometers and its battery will have a 63 kWh capacity.

Once a symbol of sporty mobility, the two-door coupé, usually emotionally charged with a long flowing rear end, based on standard sedans is now rarely an expression of upscale travel. The coupé, which is sportier and lighter in appearance than the sedan, is getting on in years and has been almost completely pushed out of our streetscape. Not least because of more versatile, more stately SUVs. But their sheer size lacks the lightness of being.

However, the innovative battery-electric SUV-Coupés now permit completely new technical solutions that also lead to new vehicle proportions, as demonstrated by the young company Aiways from Shanghai. In just four years, the new brand has raised public awareness and is taking advantage of the fact that it does not have to rely on historical brand legacy. Instead, Aiways develops and produces locally emission-free cars driven solely by its founding spirit. And in addition to technical solutions, this also allows for aesthetic solutions that act as a fresh cell cure in everyday automotive life.

You can find out more details about the new Aiways U6 SUV Coupe over at Aiways at the link below, pricing will start at €39,000.

Source Aiways



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals