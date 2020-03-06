AirPods Pro Lite production to start in early Q2

We recently heard that Apple may be launching some new AirPods which could be a cheaper version of their AirPods Pro and they may be called the AirPods Pro Lite.

Previously we heard that these new AirPods would launch some time in Q2 of 2020, according to a recent report, production of these new headphones will start in early Q2, so that would probably be some time next month.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have said that production of the new AirPods Pro should start soon.

Production of an entry-level version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, dubbed tentatively AirPods Pro Lite, is expected to kick off between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, according to sources at chip and component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for the TWS device.

It is not clear as yet on how much Apple will sell these new AirPods Pro headphones for, the current Pro model retails for $249 and the standard AirPods retail for $159.

Apple are expected to hold a press event on the 31st of March where they will launch a new iPhone 9, some new iPads and a new MacBook Pro, it is not clear as yet on whether these new AirPods will appear at the event.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals