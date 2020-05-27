Airborn VR shooter lets you fly through the air

Airborn VR is a new virtual reality shooter which will be launching via Steam on July 24th 2020. The single player VR shooter supported by the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

“Soar through the air and decimate their fleet. Fight off a never-ending onslaught of robotic enemies by combining devastating firepower and unparalleled mobility.”

Features of Airborn VR :

– Unparallelled Mobility – No more standing around. Take to the skies to get the drop on your enemies, with a physical control scheme that prevents motion sickness. You’ve never moved in VR like this.

– Devastating Firepower – Summon weaponry from your cutting-edge arsenal, and rain fire from above. From railguns to missile swarms, there’s a weapon for any combat situation.

– A worthy challenge – Your enemies are monstrous, and many. Keep your wits about you as you weave between agile drones and colossal war machines.

– Become the ultimate weapon – Unlock perks and customize your loadout to exceed your limitations. Complete missions, earn experience, and craft your perfect build. They won’t know what hit them.

Source : Steam : UploadVR

