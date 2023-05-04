Airbnb announces Airbnb Rooms and more

Airbnb is launching a new feature called Airbnb Rooms, they are also adding in a range of upgrades to and new features to their existing app, according to the press release which includes over 50 new features.

The new Airbnb Rooms is designed to let you stay in a room in someone else’s home and this will apparently be available for an average of $67 a night, you can see more details on this below.

Today, we’re introducing Airbnb Rooms, an all-new take on the original Airbnb. Guests have told us that they want to know more about who they’re staying with. Every Airbnb Room features a Host Passport, which helps guests get to know their Host before booking their stay. We’ve also created a Rooms category with over 1 million listings, redesigned filters and added new privacy features.

“With Airbnb Rooms, we’re getting back to the idea that started it all – back to our founding ethos of sharing,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “Airbnb Rooms are often more affordable than hotels, and they’re the most authentic way to experience a city. This is the soul of Airbnb.”

You can find out more information about the new Airbnb Rooms feature over at the company’s website at the link below, this feature will be available as part of the main Airbnb app.

Source Airbnb





