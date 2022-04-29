Airbnb will let employees work from anywhere

With the global pandemic over the last two years, many companies let their employees work from home, one of those was Airbnb.

Now the company has announced that its employees can now work from wherever they want, and they will have the option to work remotely indefinitely.

Live and work anywhere

We’ve designed a way for you to live and work anywhere—while collaborating in a highly coordinated way, and experiencing the in-person connection that makes Airbnb special. Our design has five key features:

1. You can work from home or the office

Each of us works best in our own ways, and we’re giving you the flexibility to make the right choice based on where you’re most productive. The vast majority of you will have this flexibility. A small number of roles will be required to be in the office or a specific location to perform their core job responsibilities, and those of you who have these roles have already been informed.

Airbnb has also said that their employees salaries will remain exactly the same unless they work from another country. They will be allowed to work from another country for up to 90 days a year, you can dins out more details at their website at the link below.

