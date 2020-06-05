CheerPod mini air mouse, touchpad and more

CheerPod is a small air mouse and touchpad that can be used with gestures to control a wide variety of different devices and is also a red dot winner 2020. Watch the demonstration videos below to learn more about the unique portable mouse which is launched by Indiegogo and is now available from $45.

“CheerPod is a game-changer. This super portable air mouse can be used as a full-function desktop mouse, touchpad and laser pointer on virtually any device. It’s comfortable to use and easy to control. With support for the most frequently used hand gestures in both Desktop Mode and Air Mode and its super compact 2.6-inch size, CheerPod is the perfect go-anywhere productivity tool And control device. No matter whether you are working in the office, giving a presentation, or enjoying some entertainment on your sofa, CheerPod delivers seamless control and a smooth experience every time!”

“CheerPod makes it easy to get connected fast, it saves time and space because no receiver is required to occupy a valuable input slot. It has universal compatibility with virtually any computer or mobile device and instant Bluetooth connectivity, giving you the benefits of enhanced control anywhere.”

“CheerPod is great for the office but it isn’t all work and no play! It makes a super convenient remote control for TVs or phones and computers that are mirrored to the big screen. When it’s time for entertainment, CheerPod keeps you fully in control without holding the device or keeping it within your reach.”

Source : Indiegogo

