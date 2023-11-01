Pinokio AI virtual computer lets you install, run and automate any AI app with a single click

Setting up and running the wealth of artificial intelligence applications, models and tools available can take considerable time. however one tool called Pinokio has been specifically designed to let you install, run and automate any AI application or model with a single click. Allowing you to enjoy using the AI rather than the setup process.

The process of installing, running, and controlling these AI engines can be a daunting task. Pinokio is basically an autonomous virtual computer that simplifies this process by automating command line processes and enabling users to create and share scripts with a single click. “Just like a web browser, Pinokio doesn’t do anything on its own, but will become more and more useful as people build and share apps, workflows, and APIs around it.

Pinokio is a browser that lets you install, run, and automate any AI applications and models automatically and effortlessly. No more opening the terminal. No more git clone . No more conda install . No more pip install . No more messing with execution environments.

The beauty of Pinokio lies in its simplicity. It eliminates the need for opening the terminal, cloning git, installing conda, pip, or dealing with complex execution environments. All these tasks are automated with a single click, making it as user-friendly as a browser. In essence, anything a human can do on a computer, Pinokio can do automatically.

AI applications often require users to open a terminal and enter commands, and sometimes deal with complex environment and installation settings. With Pinokio, all these tasks can be packaged into a simple JSON script, which can then be run in a browser setting with just one click.

How to use Pinokio

Pinokio’s capabilities extend beyond just running commands. It can compose and download files, accumulate data, install libraries and other applications, run shell commands, make network requests, publish files, and browse the internet. Essentially, it can perform pretty much anything a human can do on a computer, without requiring human intervention.

One of the key features of Pinokio is its open-source nature. It is 100% open source and free, encouraging a community of developers to contribute to its growth and refinement. This not only ensures the tool remains updated with the latest advancements but also fosters a collaborative environment where innovation thrives.

Pinokio AI virtual computer

Running a server on a computer is not a straightforward task. It requires opening a terminal, running a series of commands to start the server, and keeping the terminal open to keep them running. Pinokio simplifies this process by autonomously reading, writing, processing, and executing anything on your computer, all with a simple scripting language.

Moreover, Pinokio is not limited to a specific operating system. It works seamlessly on Windows, Mac, and Linux, making it a versatile tool for any user. Furthermore, it supports networking, file systems, memory management, data structure, shell execution, and task scheduling, making it a comprehensive solution for managing AI engines.

Now anyone can run powerful server based apps on their own computer, effotlessly:

Database Systems: Elasticsearch, MongoDB, RocksDB, Vector Databases, etc.

Bitcoin, IPFS, etc. AI Servers: StableDiffusion Web UI, Gradio, Langchain apps, etc.

StableDiffusion Web UI, Gradio, Langchain apps, etc. Web apps: Any web apps, really, can be run in the Pinokio browser.

Any web apps, really, can be run in the Pinokio browser. Bots: Spin up bots that run in the background, in the Pinokio browser, with one click.

Pinokio is an application that can autonomously read, write, process, and execute anything on your computer, with a simple scripting language. Pinokio can:

Pinokio is a game-changer in the world of AI applications. It simplifies the installation and control of AI engines, automates command line processes, and allows the creation and sharing of scripts – all with a single click. As AI continues to evolve, tools like Pinokio will become increasingly invaluable, making complex tasks simpler and more accessible to a wider audience. For more information jump over to the official website or read the comprehensive documentation to get started.



