Agile: The World’s First Travel Adapter with 2 AC Ports

Sponsored:

Traveling abroad and needing to charge all your devices?

One downside to bringing electronics on a trip is figuring out which plug type fits where – especially since there’s a lot of different types available while traveling through other countries as well.

Most international travelers have chosen some form-factor for their digital lifestyles: whether we’re carrying around our phones/tablets all day long (ease), taking advantage of charging stations strategically placed throughout hotel rooms (convenience), using chargers already integrated into hotel rooms themselves you are a frequent traveler, then quality universal travel adapter plugs are essential.

This article will highlight some pain points of not having a universal travel adapter and how it is useful to us when we’re traveling abroad.

The Agile Universal Travel Adapter

Universal travel adapters come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but only a few of them can charge your gadgets extremely quickly. With their next-generation travel adapter, iBlockCube, one of the premier international travel plug adapter providers, has raised the standard yet again. The Agile Travel Adapter is quicker, more powerful, and more compatible with the latest electronic devices.

Special Feature of the Agile Travel Adapter Plugs

iBlockCube, in keeping with their goals of continual innovation and crafting the greatest products to deliver the most electronic happiness to their clients, has released the Agile travel adapter, which has the following upgrading features:

2 AC Ports (1 US + 1 Universal)

3 USB-A charging ports

1 USB Type-C charging port

Charge 6 devices simultaneously

10A dual fuse

Safety shutters

Fast charging and safe power delivery

High power of up to 45W

Compatible in 150 countries

The Agile’s 2 AC Ports

You know what they say about versatility, right? I highly recommend that you choose a Travel Adapter that has two AC Ports. One for US Type and the other can be used with any type of plug, Worldwide!

This allows you to power 2 electrical devices with plugs at the same time. Plus, you won’t have to worry about those appliances that require US plugs such as hair dryers, curling iron etc., because you’ll be able to use them with an Agile travel adaptor.

Agile’s Ports for Multiple Plugging

The Agile Travel Adapter has 6 available ports- 2 AC ports (1 US and 1 Universal), 1 USB Type-C port, and 3 Type-A USB ports. You can effectively use this compact adapter to charge 6 devices at once, whether it’s your phone or tablet. The iBlockCube Travel Adapter also has one Type-C port for charging USB Type-C compatible gadgets like the new MacBook and other laptops on the market that support power delivery (PD).

One of the Fast Charging Travel Adapter Plugs

When purchasing a universal adapter it should be high quality, fast charging, and compatible with new devices. The Agile Travel Adapter is your perfect companion when on the move because it has all of these features in one compact package!

Agile has a high-power port that can provide a high power of up to 45W. This is perfect for charging and plugging any devices and appliances like laptops, smartphones, hair dryers, and many more which require around 30 Watts or more to charge it quickly and efficiently.

This universal travel plug adapter truly provides the exact current your smartphones, laptops need. It can also power devices with higher power requirements, like the Nintendo Switch game console.

Perfect Travel Companion

The Agile Universal Adapter is a fast-charging device that can power any kind of laptop. It’s perfect for those who work on the go and need to charge their laptops during travel. Another interesting thing about Agile is that it doesn’t take up much space and is durable, you can easily fit this into your carry-on or handbag. Plus, it is compatible with more than 150 countries, so you can confidently travel smart and explore every country in the world with your gadgets without worry.

Multiple Built-in Safest Features

It is engineered with a 10A fuse system to ensure protection against short-circuits, overcharge/overcurrent, and overheating. Travelers can also rest assured knowing that this adapter has a proven track record of high standards in safety performance with CE & FCC certifications.

Furthermore, the iBlockCube Agile Travel Adapter is built of a fire-resistant PC and includes sliding safety covers to safeguard your children and pets from unused outlets and unexpected electric shocks.

Using the Agile Universal Travel Adapter

To use the Agile Travel Adapter, all you need to do is plug it into the outlet and connect your device to its USB-A port. To use it, select the slider you want to use, then push the slider until it locks into place. When closing it, hold the slider and pull it back into place.

Why Agile Stands Among the Rest

What sets Agile apart from other travel adapters in the world? Agile Travel Adapter has 2 AC Ports (1 US and 1 Universal). With two AC ports, it allows you to charge two of your electrical devices that require plugs at the same time! One of these charging outlets is universal, so you can say goodbye to those varying country cables and adapters. In addition, the US AC port allows you to power electrical devices compatible with US Type sockets. It also has a universal power pass-through meaning its own plug will continue to function even when one of its ports is used — no need for an additional cord or adapter!

This travel adapter can produce power up to 45W total USB output. Power Delivery (PD) is a power handling protocol that allows a variety of devices to charge quickly over a USB device connection, which allows you to charge your devices superfast. You can have 80% power in only 20 minutes (this varies from device, cables being used, but nevertheless it is 2.5x faster than normal charger).

Unlike other travel adapters with a maximum of 5 ports only. This compact travel plug adapter can charge up to 6 devices simultaneously, with 2 AC ports (1 US and 1 Universal), 1 USB-C port, and 3 USB-A ports. You can quickly, safely, and simultaneously charge all your devices from Macbooks, iPhone, Android, etc anywhere in the world.

It has a 10A dual fuse system, which protects against short circuits, overcharge/overcurrent, and overheating, which is a safety feature not found on many travel adapters. Because Agile is internationally recognized, you can rest assured that this adapter has a proven track record of excellent safety performance.

Benefits of the Travel Adapter

can charge up to 6 devices at once in a short amount of time

can power your phone while you travel to your favorite destination

is compatible with 150 countries, it can be a European plug, US plug, UK plug, and many more, so it doesn’t matter where in the world you are traveling to.

high quality and durable design that is perfect for any carry-on or handbag because it takes up little space while providing a lot of functionality at the same time!

Where to Purchase?

If you are interested in purchasing the iBlockCube Travel Adapter, please visit their website and order it now. You can purchase Agile with the Kickstarter exclusive for only 39$ and an early bird promo of 35$.

When going overseas, things become even more confusing because there are so many plug types around the world. You’ll need an adapter type of plug that can charge quickly, is compatible with all of your devices, and, of course, is compatible with all the world’s sockets. The good news is that there is now a single product available that addresses all of these issues-The Agile Travel Adapter

The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry and use in more than 150 countries around the world. With the Agile Travel Adapter, you can simultaneously fully charge 6 devices in less than 30 minutes, and it has a 10A fuse and a built-in safety system that protects your devices from overheating and short circuits.

The finest feature of Agile is its two AC ports. Most travel adapters on the market have 1 AC port only. With its cutting edge technology, Agile is the only travel adapter in the world that has 2AC ports, 1 US and 1 Universal , allowing it to charge 2 electrical devices with plugs simultaneously.

The US AC Power Adapter is perfect for those appliances that require US plugs like hair dryers, curling irons, etc., but also allows you to use things like chargers, Apple chargers etc., with international ends onto anything else plugged into an AC power outlet. All of this makes Agile Travel Adapter truly the perfect companion when traveling abroad!

For more information about the Agile Travel Adapter, search and visit agile.iblockcube.com today and take advantage of their early bird promo!

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals