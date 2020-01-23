Abkoncore Astra AM6 affordable gaming mouse just $25

Abkoncore has created an affordable gaming mouse in the form of the Astra AM6, offering an ambidextrous ergonomic PC gaming mouse complete with RGB lighting and 16.8 million colours to choose from. Priced at just $25 or €20 the optical gaming mouse has a polling rate of 125Hz and offers resolutions of 800, 1600, 2400 and 3200 DPI, with 4-Step sensitivity adjustment to maximum 3200 DPI.

“Either to increase or decrease the pointer speed for any specific game you’re playing. PDI can be set without software, just by the push of a button. The optical precision sensor enables you to control the mouse with high accuracy and aim faster than you opponents.”

“The ASTRA AM8 is provides comfort due to the outline natural human grip design and symmetrical shape for both right and left hand use. This way you can switch between using the mouse left and right to release fatigue when entered in long gaming sessions.”

Features of the Abkoncore Astra AM6 gaming mouse :

– Model: ASTRA AM6

– Sensor: Optical

– Polling rate: 125Hz

– Resolution: 800/1600/2400/3200 DPI Key: 7

– Acceleration: 8 g

– LED effect: RGB Interface: USB

– Dimensions: 70 (w) x 127( d) x 35 (h) mm

– Weight: 250 gram

