Adobe Premiere Pro beta now supports Apple Afterburner card

The development team responsible for creating the Adobe Premiere Pro beta release have this week announced they have added support for Apple’s Afterburner accelerator card which is an optional component available for 2019 Mac Pro systems.

The Apple Afterburner is an accelerator card for Mac Pro (2019), created to enhance Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW workflows for film and video professionals. Any Apple application that plays back ProRes or ProRes RAW files can take advantage of the capabilities of Afterburner. This includes Final Cut Pro X, Motion, Compressor, QuickTime Player and now Adobe Premiere Pro beta.

“Currently we support decode acceleration of ProRes 4444 and 422 codecs using the Afterburner card. Please note: ProRes RAW acceleration via the Afterburner card is not currently supported – although CPU decompression is available for ProRes RAW. The Metal renderer must be selected for use in the applications (this is already the default setting)”

– After Effects (Beta): File > Project Settings… > Video Rendering and Effects > select “Mercury GPU Acceleration (Metal)”

– Media Encoder (Beta): Preferences > General > Video Rendering > select Renderer: “Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (Metal) – Recommended”

– Premiere Pro (Beta): File < Project Settings > General > select Renderer: “Mercury Playback Engine GPU Acceleration (Metal) – Recommended

What are the main benefits of using Afterburner?

– Play back multiple streams of ProRes and ProRes RAW in resolutions such as 8K.2

– Free up Mac Pro (2019) CPU processors (up to 28 cores) for additional processing and effects.

– Faster transcoding and sharing of ProRes and ProRes RAW projects and files.

Source : Adobe

