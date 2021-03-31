Adobe iPad Design Mobile Bundle launches for $15 a month

Adobe has this week announced the availability of a new iPad Design Mobile Bundle Bundle costing $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. The Adobe Design Mobile Bundle includes Adobe’s design apps for the iPad at 50% off when purchased together, offering an easy way to gain access to the companies collection of applications for photo editing, graphic design, art, and social media. Including Photoshop, Illustrator, Fresco, Spark Post and Creative Cloud.

“Today’s generation of creatives are collaborative by default and we’re continuously adding features that make it easier to work together within our mobile applications. The foundation of much of our collaboration work is cloud documents, Creative Cloud projects that you save directly to the cloud so that they’re available across devices and platforms and always up-to-date. The flexibility and convenience of cloud documents has enabled some powerful collaborative features.”

“For instance, we’ve recently launched the ability to invite someone to edit your project in Photoshop, Illustrator, or Fresco. You simply send a friend or co-worker a message within the application and once you’ve finished working in the project, they can jump in and add to it. Since Fresco and Photoshop share the same file format, you can pass projects between the two apps. That’s great if you’re skilled in drawing, but need some help with the editing and compositing magic that Photoshop provides.”

Source : Adobe : Adobe Press

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals