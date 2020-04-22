Adobe Fresco illustration app and Photoshop bundled in iPad subscription

Adobe has announced they are combining both Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Fresco premium applications into one iPad subscription. The new Adobe Fresco offer is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Adobe Fresco premium through the App Store, as well as to Creative Cloud customers who buy the Photoshop Single App or All Apps plan on Adobe.com. Early adopters who already have a Creative Cloud membership are eligible too.

If you have not yet used the Adobe Fresco application, you get access to more than a thousand additional brushes, plus you can import your own brushes. “Adobe Fresco brings together the world’s largest collection of vector and raster brushes, plus revolutionary new Live Brushes, to deliver a completely natural painting and drawing experience. For artists, illustrators, animators, sketchers, and anyone who wants to discover — or rediscover — the joy of drawing and painting” says Adobe.

“Like peanut butter and jelly, cookies and milk, or sand and surf, some things are just better together. Today we’re proud to announce you can get Adobe Photoshop on the iPad and Adobe Fresco premium — two great apps that work even better together – at one great price. The offer is available to customers who buy Photoshop on iPad or upgrade to Adobe Fresco premium through the App Store, as well as to Creative Cloud customers who buy the Photoshop Single App or All Apps plan on Adobe.com. Early adopters who already have a Creative Cloud membership are eligible too. Sweet deal.”

Source : Adobe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals