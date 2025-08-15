ADO Air One Pro: Lightweight, Long-Range E-Bike for All Riders

The e-bike market has grown rapidly in recent years, with riders increasingly seeking versatile models that balance practicality, performance, and ease of use. Building on the momentum of its Air Series—first launched in February 2023—ADO is introducing the Air One Pro, a compact, low-step, 20-inch electric bike designed for everyday mobility. Positioned as the final addition to the Air Series, the Air One Pro rounds out ADO’s modular e-bike family. It aims to serve a wide range of riders, from young commuters to parents and older adults, offering a reliable option for commuting, errands, school runs, and weekend rides.

Designed for Everyday Scenarios

The Air One Pro’s low-step frame is central to its accessibility. You will be pleased to know that this frame design allows for effortless mounting and dismounting, making it suitable for riders of various heights, ages, and physical abilities. Whether you are a first-time e-bike user or an experienced cyclist, the geometry ensures stability and comfort. Space efficiency is another practical consideration. The bike features a 90°-rotating handlebar, enabling easy storage in compact areas such as hallways, balconies, or office spaces. This design choice makes it particularly appealing for urban riders with limited storage options. Its modular design further broadens its appeal. You can configure the bike for multiple purposes:

Rear rack setup for carrying groceries or small cargo (supports up to 60 kg).

Child seat attachment for school runs or family outings.

Front basket installation for work essentials or light shopping.

The inclusion of wide 20×2.4″ tires and a front suspension fork helps deliver a smooth ride across varied urban terrain, from paved roads to light gravel paths.

Smarter Shifting and Effortless Riding

One of the Air One Pro’s standout technical features is its BAFANG 2-speed automatic gear hub. This system changes gears automatically based on riding speed and terrain, eliminating the need for manual shifting. If you are wondering how this benefits you, it means you can focus entirely on the ride rather than on gear changes. Compared with single-speed motors, this hub offers approximately 30% more torque at low speeds. This is particularly advantageous when starting from a standstill, climbing inclines, or carrying heavier loads. The bike provides two distinct assist modes:

Eco Mode – ideal for conserving battery on flat terrain or for casual rides. Sport Mode – better suited for hilly routes or situations requiring extra power.

A torque sensor works in tandem with the motor to deliver proportional power assistance based on pedaling input. The carbon belt drive replaces the traditional chain, offering a maintenance-free, quiet, and clean riding experience.

Battery, Range, and Connectivity

The Air One Pro is powered by a 370Wh seat-tube battery, delivering a typical range of 80–100 km on a single charge. For those needing more distance, an optional range extender can add a further 40–60 km. This extended capability makes the bike suitable not only for city commuting but also for longer leisure rides. You can pair the bike with the ADO Smart App via Bluetooth. This app provides ride statistics, battery health monitoring, and other useful information, allowing you to track your journeys and maintain the bike more effectively.

Safety and Comfort Considerations

For braking performance, the Air One Pro is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, offering consistent stopping power in various weather conditions. The integrated LED lighting system enhances visibility during early morning or evening rides. The upright riding position reduces strain on the back and shoulders, making longer rides more comfortable. When combined with the wide tires, front suspension, and stable frame geometry, this design helps maintain control on both smooth and slightly uneven surfaces.

Availability and Pricing

The ADO Air One Pro will officially launch on August 25, 2025, with a retail price of £1,699. Pre-orders open ahead of launch, giving early buyers a chance to secure their model. You can learn more or place a pre-order via the official website: ADO Air One Pro.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals