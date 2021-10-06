ADATA has this week released a new version of its XENIA 15 KC gaming notebook platform building on the success of previous collaborations between Intel and XPG. The latest XENIA 15 KC gaming notebook is powered by an 11th Gen Intel i7-11800H processor supported by an NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics, and XPG’s own hand selected memory and SSD.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165 Hz IPS panel the gaming notebook features a XPG GAMMIX S70 1 TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 solid-state drive (SSD) supporting PCIe Gen4 over NVMe 1.4 and provides sustained peak read/write speeds of up to 7000/6000 MB per second. The XENIA 15 KC gaming laptop also comes equipped as standard standard with 32 GB of XPG DDR4 3200Mhz memory. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Users will enjoy the XENIA 15 KC’s lightweight (<1.94 kg / 4.2 lb) body thanks to its slim magnesium-alloy chassis which is only 20.5 mm thick. The material is also remarkably solid and durable while delivering an elegant design style. Despite its portable form, the XENIA 15 KC packs in a spacious, RGB-lit optical mechanical keyboard with an ultra-low latency of just 0.2 ms. Compared to the previous generation, this notebook has been improved across the board. For example, a DIY-friendly bottom cover with retention screw design has been implemented for easier access.”

“The XPG XENIA 15 KC is fully equipped with a diverse selection of I/O ports and a variety of compatibility options, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, multiple high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5 Gigabit LAN port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SDXC SD card reader. For additional connectivity, an Intel Wi-Fi 6 module takes high-speed up a notch with higher data rates, peak Gigabit speeds, increased efficiency, and lower latency.”

ADATA XPG Xenia 15 KC gaming notebook

– XPG & Intel Design Collaboration

– Intel 11th Gen TGL i7 11800H CPU, and NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU

– Liquid Metal Thermal Interface Solution

– Pre-installed Award Winning 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD – XPG GAMMIX S70

– Hand Picked 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200MHz High Performance XPG Memory

– Light Weight 1.94kg Magnesium Alloy Chassis

– Optical Mechanical Per-key RGB Silent Keyboard

– High Quality QHD (2560×1440) 165Hz IPS Display

– 4.9mm Narrow Bezel with 85% Screen-to-body Ratio

– High Speed Connectivity with Thunderbolt™ and Wi-Fi 6

– Large 94Whr Battery, up to 7 hours battery life.

– HD IR Camera With Windows Hello Support

– Xbox Game Pass 1-Month Free-Trial

“Additionally, the notebook sports a Windows Hello compatible IR camera that makes logging-in a breeze through facial recognition. This HD IR camera is also great for content creation, live streaming, and conference calls. With a large 94Whr battery, the XENIA 15 KC provides up to 7 hours of battery life for on-the-go productivity and gaming.”

Source : ADATA

