Acusis microphone enables improved speech-recognition and teleconference

The Acusis microphone by Antimatter Research, has been specifically designed to provide a “cleaner sounding microphone” for your typical webcam, allowing for improved speech-recognition and teleconference. The Acusis microphone is hackable, and based on a chipset that is capable of being Alexa says the development team at Antimatter.

“Acusis is a simple-to-use, complete solution for improving the audio quality of your speech-recognition or video communications project. It solves two common issues, all in a single device that hooks up to your project with standard USB protocols. 1. Far-field reception: Acusis is designed to hear someone speak in a conversational voice from across the room. 2. Echo cancellation: Acusis is designed to remove the “echos” of the sound your device is producing from what gets picked up by your microphone. Also, Acusis is a linear array rather than circular, which makes it great for mounting on a monitor or TV.”

The Acusis microphone is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website with prices starting from $99 for a single unit fully assembled tested and ready to use.

Source : Crowd Supply

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals