Cleer Audio Enduro active noise cancelling headphones $150

As well as unveiling their new Crescent, Cleer Audio has also introduced their new active noise cancelling headphones in the form of the Enduro priced at $150. The ANC headphones are capable of providing up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge with the noise cancelling feature enabled.

The headphones are powered by a Qualcomm’s QCC5126 chip combined with Cleer’s software for Enduro ANC’s advanced power management ability. The companion application enables you to adjust settings directly from your smartphone or tablet for specific situations such as travelling or simply sitting in a cafe. The Enduro ANC headphones also feature Cleer’s patented 40mm Ironless DriverTM and Google Fast Pair 2.0 technology.

“In addition to being able to block noise up to 25 decibels, the noise-cancelling performance is customizable, based on where its being used, optimizing the balance between limiting unwanted noise and audio performance. “

“Made from a high-grade molded plastic, with ergonomically designed memory foam earpads, the Enduro ANC craftsmanship and light weight design ensures that is comfortable to wear for the long haul. Its slim adjustable headband flexes but doesn’t weaken, so that the out-of-box pressure on the ears and crown of the head is optimum.”

Features of the Cleer Audio Enduro active noise cancelling headphones :

– Up to 60 hours of playback from a single charge with ANC and BT enabled

– Hear only your music with powerful active noise cancellation

– Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC and AptX Adaptive

– 40mm Patented Ironless Drivers produce bold and articulate Hi-Res sound

– Customizable noise cancelling and EQ settings via Cleer Connect app- Voice Assistant and Google Fast Pair 2.0

– USB-C charging cable, 3.5mm audio cable, airplane adapter and carrying pouch included- Quick Charge, 5-minute charge provides 2 hours playback

Source : Cleer Audio

