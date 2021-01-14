Cleer Audio Crescent smart speaker launches this month for $700

Cleer Audio has unveiled their new smart speaker this week called the Crescent, announcing its availability later this month priced at $700. The champagne colored smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant, and features an optimized microphone array equipped with noise-rejection technology for “superior far-field voice recognition” says Cleer Audio.

The Crescent smart speaker uses a linear array of eight custom 40mm full-range drivers and two 3.3″ subwoofers to project audio throughout your living space. “For an immersive listening experience, Wide Stereo Mode mimics a the sonic ambiance of a large orchestral performance, creating a soundstage from the stereo for far field and near field listening, like sitting in a room with hi-fi audio setup; Room Filling Mode evenly disperses sound throughout a room, perfect for a party situation; and most intimately, 3D Immersive Mode, uses cutting edge beamforming technology to focus the sound toward a single location, creating the ultimate sweet spot and allowing for the best possible sound experience, like being in the movie or gaming scene.”

The Crescent also supports Hi-Res digital audio formats and streaming from Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, AAC, FLAC, WMA and Apple Lossless, and Chromecast. The smart speaker is also offers connectivity via Wifi, a 3.5mm Aux, RJ25 and optical inputs, it also easily supports additional audio sources.

Source : TPU

